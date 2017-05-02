SEC Football: Which teams have the best QB situations?

SEC football may not be loaded with elite quarterback talent, but which teams are the best equipped at the position for 2017?

While the SEC doesn’t possess the same talent level at the quarterback position as the Pac-12 — the conference out west has at least four first-round prospects — there is no denying the importance of the position to teams’ overall chances of winning the conference.

Florida fans can be optimistic because the team surpassed expectations last season, so who is to say the 2017 team cannot surpass expectations, too. Most pundits predicted Tennessee would win the East last season because the Vols had the easier overall schedule and more experience on the roster.

On the other hand, fans of East rival teams point to the loss of nine defensive starters recruited by previous coach Will Muschamp — you can be sure South Carolina fans are pointing this out more than others — and the tenuous quarterback situation.

For now, the team is favoring Feleipe Franks as the starting quarterback, but given the immense interest shown in potential transfer Malik Zaire, the team obviously doesn’t feel great about its quarterback situation.

So, which teams in the SEC have quarterback situations that inspire confidence? Let’s take a look:

Arkansas

The Razorbacks have the best quarterback situation in the SEC. Austin Allen had one of the best statistical seasons of any SEC quarterback last season and showed his toughness in a loss to Alabama while getting hit multiple times. Allen finished the season with 25 touchdown passes and 3,430 passing yards.

Ty Storey served as his backup last season and the coaching staff reports he has taken measureable steps to improve this spring.

Auburn

Jarrett Stidham will be the starter by the time the opens the season at Jordan Hare against Georgia Southern. Sure, head coach Gus Malzahn continues to tell reporters there is a legitimate quarterback battle still in progress.

That is simply a smart position for a coach when there is any shred of doubt on the starter, even if calling it a battle is less than forthcoming.

Jeremy Johnson graduated and John Franklin III moved to wide receiver. The team has freshmen Malik Willis and Woody Barrett. Neither of them is likely to get a real crack at the starting gig unless injuries crop up.

Sean White does have a shot at the starting gig. He has previous starting experience at Auburn, but he has some health concerns. Certainly, he is an excellent option as a backup and a reasonable starting candidate—with the health concern caveat.

While Austin Allen is likely the strongest quarterback option based primarily on previous experience, Auburn has an outstanding situation with two quarterbacks capable of starting, although one with considerably more upside and less health concerns.

Alabama

Alabama returns Jalen Hurts as the starter and brings in highly-acclaimed freshman Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa is a true freshman and still extremely raw. However, he is capable of assuming a starting role.

That said, there is a reason head coach Nick Saban’s blood begins to boil when reporters repeatedly ask if Alabama has a quarterback battle. Unlike Malzahn, Saban has a player with a full season as a starter in his program. Hurts struggled at times last season, but all reports indicate he progressed this spring.

Furthermore, Hurts showed a maturity last season rarely seen from a true freshman. Because of Hurts’ athletic ability, he could run the ball when a passing play fell apart. Hurts is remarkably cool under pressure.

Hurts needs to progress this season as a passer, but he is a solid option for a team with title aspirations.

Mississippi State

Nick Fitzgerald, like Hurts, still needs to make progress as a passer, but showed exciting potential with his athletic ability in 2016.

Fitzgerald completed just 54 percent of his passes, but he was the second-leading rusher in the conference with 1,375 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Fitzgerald did throw for 2,423 yards and 21 passing touchdowns.

However, the backup quarterback situation is murky at best. Walk-on Wyatt Roberts is an option, as is true freshman Keytaon Thompson.

South Carolina

South Carolina might have the best quarterback situation of the teams in the East. No, the Gamecocks don’t have the defensive reputation of Florida (although, many argue head coach Will Muschamp is responsible for that reputation) and they don’t a potential first-round running back like Nick Chubb, but they have one of the most intriguing quarterback options.

Last season, Bentley completed 66 percent of his passes and threw for 1,420 yards. South Carolina was 2-4 prior to Bentley playing quarterback and went 4-3 once he earned the starting job. Bentley still has work to do, but he is firmly entrenched as the starter.

