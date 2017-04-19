The Audible Podcast: SEC & PAC-12 storylines with Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated

Bruce and Stew are joined by Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated to discuss some interesting spring football storylines, including what’s in store for the defending champion Clemson Tigers this upcoming season (1:00); Can LSU or Auburn close the gap on Alabama in the SEC West this year? (16:00); Texas A&M’s QB battle and their up-and-coming offensive weapons (25:00); Will Washington pick up right where they left off? (32:00); Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville’s gubernatorial bid (54:00); and more.

