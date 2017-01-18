SE Louisiana sets 2017 schedule

(STATS) – Southeastern Louisiana will seek to build on a successful season in its 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Tuesday.

The Lions, under coach Ron Roberts, reversed a 4-7 record in 2015 to go 7-4 and finish third in the Southland Conference at 7-2.

The highlights of the schedule include a Sept. 2 opener at Sun Belt Conference member Louisiana-Lafayette (Sept. 2) and home games against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 9) and Southland members Lamar (Sept. 23), Incarnate Word (Oct. 7, Homecoming), Sam Houston State (Oct. 28) and Nicholls (Nov. 16). Sam Houston won the 2016 conference title.

2017 Southeastern Louisiana Schedule

Sept. 2, at Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 9, Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 16, at Central Arkansas*

Sept. 23, Lamar*

Sept. 30, at Northwestern State*

Oct. 7, Incarnate Word* (Homecoming)

Oct. 14, at Houston Baptist*

Oct. 21, at Abilene Christian*

Oct. 28, Sam Houston State*

Nov. 4, at McNeese*

Nov. 16, Nicholls*

* – Southland Conference game