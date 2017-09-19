SDSU’s Wieneke named to Good Works Team

(STATS) – South Dakota State senior wide receiver Jake Wieneke has been named to the 2017 AllState AFCA Good Works Team for off-the-field contributions.

The prestigious team honors 22 players, selected from 146 nominees, and an honorary coach who are dedicated to volunteerism and enriching the lives of others through a charitable organization or service group. Each player also must maintain a strong academic standing.

Wieneke, from Maple Grove, Minnesota, was a STATS FCS Preseason All-American, named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List for FCS offensive player of the year. He leads all active FCS players in career receiving yards (4,365) and touchdown receptions (48), and is second in receptions (238).

An upcoming fan vote will determine a Good Works Team captain.

The selections to the 2017 Good Works team:

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern (honorary coach)

Gabe Brandner, Duke, OT, R-Sr.

Daniel Carlson, Auburn, PK, Sr.

A.J. Cole III, North Carolina State, P, Jr.

Josh Dalki, Bethel, LB, Sr.

Jake Daugherty, Fresno State, OL, Sr.

Aaron Davis, Georgia, DB, Sr.

Reece Foy, Amherst, QB, Sr.

Will Gillach, Saint John’s University, WR, Jr.

Jacob Jenness, Northwestern College, LB, Sr.

Shaq Jones, UAB, DL, R-Sr.

Courtney Love, Kentucky, LB, Sr.

Patrick Mohorcic, Wooster, OL, Sr.

Tommy Openshaw, Vanderbilt, PK, R-Sr.

Gunnar Orcutt, Peru State, LB, Sr.

Harrison Phillips, Stanford, DT, Sr.

Marvin Saunders, Florida State, TE, R-Jr.

Tyler Schubert, Franklin & Marshall, TE, Jr.

Brandon Smith, Penn State, LB, R-Sr.

Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee State, QB, R-Jr.

Ryan Stratton, Edinboro, TE, Sr.

Dillon Vaughan, West Texas A&M, OL, Sr.

Jake Wieneke, South Dakota State, WR, R-Sr.