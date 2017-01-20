SCliff Notes: Who Should Wear No. 2? Plus More USC Football News

What will become of USC’s No. 2, 9 and 1 jerseys now that Adoree’ Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers are off the to NFL? Plus more USC football news.

Can’t get enough USC football (and basketball) news? We’ve got your weekly dose of all the best content from around the web concerning the men of Troy.

1st Word:

The departure of Adoree’ Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers means three of the most iconic jersey numbers in USC history are up for grabs.

So who should wear the No. 2, 9 and 1 in 2017?

A tweet from committed safety Bubba Bolden wearing the No. 2 during his official visit last weekend has many speculating that the four-star will carry on not only Jackson’s legacy, but Taylor Mays’.

Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to jersey numbers, but for now it’s a possibility Bolden will grab hold of that coveted number.

Of course, the number could simultaneously be worn by an offensive player since Bolden doesn’t hold Jackson’s three-way aspirations. Kareem Kelly, Steve Smith and Robert Woods made the jersey famous for USC receivers so maybe this is a chance for Deontay Burnett to trade in his No. 80 to carry on the Serra tradition.

CHECK OUT: The Best Trojan To Wear Each Jersey Number 1-99

Perhaps the most distinct receiver jersey number for the Trojans is No. 1. Cornerback Jack Jones currently wears the jersey on defense, but unless USC has plans to have him truly follow in Jackson’s footsteps with offensive snaps, Rogers’ numeral may also be up for grabs this fall.

What better time for Tyler Vaughns to trade in his No. 21 for his high school jersey of No. 1?

Then there’s Smith-Schuster’s No. 9.

Marqise Lee and Smith-Schuster have helped make the number a premiere one in USC’s line up, but it’s tough to predict who might take over the mantle.

Committed athlete Randal Grimes wears No. 9 in high school and has taken to using the hastag #9era like Smith-Schuster. However, a more veteran player could get the first shot at it, if the Trojans have it in circulation at all in 2017.

Stat of the Week:

The last team to win a national championship without having a bye week during the regular season was Michigan in 1997.

