SCliff Notes: Who Should Wear No. 2? Plus More USC Football News
What will become of USC’s No. 2, 9 and 1 jerseys now that Adoree’ Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers are off the to NFL? Plus more USC football news.
Can’t get enough USC football (and basketball) news? We’ve got your weekly dose of all the best content from around the web concerning the men of Troy.
1st Word:
The departure of Adoree’ Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers means three of the most iconic jersey numbers in USC history are up for grabs.
So who should wear the No. 2, 9 and 1 in 2017?
A tweet from committed safety Bubba Bolden wearing the No. 2 during his official visit last weekend has many speculating that the four-star will carry on not only Jackson’s legacy, but Taylor Mays’.
✌🏽 @AdoreeKnows pic.twitter.com/5N0EuabBvG
— BUBBA BOLDEN (@BubbBolden) January 17, 2017
Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to jersey numbers, but for now it’s a possibility Bolden will grab hold of that coveted number.
Of course, the number could simultaneously be worn by an offensive player since Bolden doesn’t hold Jackson’s three-way aspirations. Kareem Kelly, Steve Smith and Robert Woods made the jersey famous for USC receivers so maybe this is a chance for Deontay Burnett to trade in his No. 80 to carry on the Serra tradition.
CHECK OUT: The Best Trojan To Wear Each Jersey Number 1-99
Perhaps the most distinct receiver jersey number for the Trojans is No. 1. Cornerback Jack Jones currently wears the jersey on defense, but unless USC has plans to have him truly follow in Jackson’s footsteps with offensive snaps, Rogers’ numeral may also be up for grabs this fall.
What better time for Tyler Vaughns to trade in his No. 21 for his high school jersey of No. 1?
Then there’s Smith-Schuster’s No. 9.
Marqise Lee and Smith-Schuster have helped make the number a premiere one in USC’s line up, but it’s tough to predict who might take over the mantle.
Committed athlete Randal Grimes wears No. 9 in high school and has taken to using the hastag #9era like Smith-Schuster. However, a more veteran player could get the first shot at it, if the Trojans have it in circulation at all in 2017.
10 Best USC Football and Basketball Links of the Week
- “A Man Named Joe” (Bleacher Report)
Flinder Boyd details the life and death of Joe McKnight, in painstaking detail, from his days playing high school football in Louisiana to his final minutes and the aftermath.
- “USC’s recruiting fortunes have mirrored its on-field turnaround” (LA TImes)
Zach Helfand details how USC’s recruiting fortunes have been lifted by the successful finish to the season, landing quarterback Jack Sears with other big fish coming own the line. Helton’s genuine approach is helping matters as well.
- “Rise of Washington, USC makes for a very happy Pac-12” (ESPN)
Ted Miller argues that the Pac-12 really needs a national title, and having two premiere programs like USC and Washington at their strongest is the best way to get there.
- “The hype for USC and QB Sam Darnold has just begun” (ESPN)
Another one from Miller on how Darnold’s rise has only increased the hype for the Trojans going into the 2017 season.
- “Setting the Early Odds on 2017 Heisman Contenders” (Bleacher Report)
How hyped is Darnold? Barrett Sallee made him the odds on favorite to win the Heisman in 2017, ahead of reigning winner Lamar Jackson.
- “Top 25 returning Pac-12 players in 2017” (ESPN)
Sam Darnold headlines as the No. 1 returning player in the conference, with Ronald Jones II at No. 11, Cameron Smith at No. 21 and Iman Marshall at No. 25.
- “Neilon gets taste of future on USC official” (WeAreSC)
Johnny Curren talked to four-star center Brett Neilon, whose visit to USC last weekend included good times handing out with Jack Sears and Andrew Voorhees, as well as some recruiting of his own.
- “Checking in on Trojans at the Shrine Game” (247Sports)
Chris Tevino gives a rundown of USC’s representatives impressing at the East-West Shrine Game, including Taylor McNamara and Leon McQuay III.
- “Early Pac-12 Football Predictions for 2017” (Athlon)
As expected USC and Washington are predicted to win the Pac-12 South and North, but Steve Lassan expects Colorado to make a big drop down.
- “College Football’s Top 10 Early Projected Breakout Players for 2017” (Athlon)
USC’s Rasheem Green makes the cut as a potential break out player, as does Stanford’s Bryce Love and Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush.
Stat of the Week:
The last team to win a national championship without having a bye week during the regular season was Michigan in 1997.
