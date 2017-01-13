SCliff Notes: Iman Marshall Is Not Moving To Safety, More USC Football News

Iman Marshall tweeted on Friday afternoon that he is not moving from cornerback to safety, so people can stop asking, plus more USC football news.

Can’t get enough USC football (and basketball) news? We’ve got your weekly dose of all the best content from around the web concerning the men of Troy.

1st Word:

Should USC move Iman Marshall to safety? That’s perhaps the most common question thrown out in the USC corner of the internet over the past two years and it finally has a definitive answer.

No. No really, no. Not going to happen.

At least, that’s what the man himself tweeted on Friday.

I Play Corner not Safety…Stop All that Safety Talk…It’s Dead !!! — Biggie (@iman_marshall8) January 13, 2017



Marshall came to USC in 2015 as the nation’s top cornerback prospect and he’s started in that position since the third game of his freshman season.

All the while, speculation has run amok that his 6-foot-1, 200-pound body might be better suited to the safety position.

Fans have pointed to the numerous times Marshall has been beaten in one-on-one coverage, but playing in the aggressive scheme of Clancy Pendergast, that’s an occupational hazard.

Despite the occasional mishap, Marshall proved to be a capable corner as a sophomore, taking on some of the best receivers in the country without issue as USC’s pass defense ranked No. 13 in S&P+. He earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2016 and will be back to build on that in 2017.

10 Best USC Football and Basketball Links of the Week

Reign of Troy Round Up:

Football…

Recruiting…

Basketball…

Stat of the Week:

USC was undefeated in the Rose Bowl during the Obama presidency.

This article originally appeared on