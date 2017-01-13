SCliff Notes: Iman Marshall Is Not Moving To Safety, More USC Football News
1st Word:
Should USC move Iman Marshall to safety? That’s perhaps the most common question thrown out in the USC corner of the internet over the past two years and it finally has a definitive answer.
No. No really, no. Not going to happen.
At least, that’s what the man himself tweeted on Friday.
I Play Corner not Safety…Stop All that Safety Talk…It’s Dead !!!
— Biggie (@iman_marshall8) January 13, 2017
Marshall came to USC in 2015 as the nation’s top cornerback prospect and he’s started in that position since the third game of his freshman season.
All the while, speculation has run amok that his 6-foot-1, 200-pound body might be better suited to the safety position.
Fans have pointed to the numerous times Marshall has been beaten in one-on-one coverage, but playing in the aggressive scheme of Clancy Pendergast, that’s an occupational hazard.
Despite the occasional mishap, Marshall proved to be a capable corner as a sophomore, taking on some of the best receivers in the country without issue as USC’s pass defense ranked No. 13 in S&P+. He earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2016 and will be back to build on that in 2017.
10 Best USC Football and Basketball Links of the Week
- “Why USC Should Be Early Title Favorite” (Bleacher Report)
Barrett Sallee breaks down the reasons USC should be the favorite to win the next national title, including Sam Darnold, a bunch of weapons for him to utilize and exciting pieces returning on defense.
- “Predictions for Top Available Recruits” (Bleacher Report)
Joe Pantorno’s predictions for a trio of available big time recruits — Aubrey Solomon, Joseph Lewis and Austin Jackson, includes a couple of wins for the Trojans.
- “WeAreSC mailbag (1-13 edition)” (WeAreSC.com)
Garry Paskwietz answers a bunch of questions, making the case that Adoree’ Jackson potentially returning for his senior season could actually help USC in recruiting.
- “Clemson, Alabama dominate 2016-17 All-Bowl team” (ESPN)
Sam Darnold couldn’t quite beat out Deshaun Watson, but Deontay Burnett, Leon McQuay III and Matt Boermeester were each honored.
- “Notes from the AFCA GA Forum” (Football Scoop)
Clay Helton was a panelist for the American Football Coaches Association Graduate Assistant Forum, speaking on his coaching philosophy including the importance of chemistry when hiring and work-life balance.
- “O/NSO: Aggressive drive edition” (WeAreSC.com)
Greg Katz’ weekly Obvious/Not-So Obvious column looks at everything from season ticket renewals to USC’s final rankings.
- “25 takeaways from 2016 college football season” (CBS Sports)
USC gets a couple mentions in the rundown of takeaways from this season, including the 2006 Rose Bowl remaining the greatest title game ever and the 2017 Rose Bowl showcasing both the Trojans and Nittany Lions.
- “Army Bowl: Overall Top Ten Performers” (Scout)
A number of USC targets were named among the top Army Bowl performers, including Aubrey Solomon, Deommodore Lenoi and Jay Tufele.
- “Early Ranking of the Best 10 Games of Week 1” (Athlon Sports)
Western Michigan at USC is listed as the tenth best match up of opening weekend for the 2017 season.
- “3-Pointer: Utah wins eighth straight over USC” (USCFootball.com)
Shotgun Spratling runs down all the things that went wrong for USC basketball against Utah.
Stat of the Week:
USC was undefeated in the Rose Bowl during the Obama presidency.
