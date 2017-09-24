Saturday’s best

STARS

-Luke Falk, Washington State, threw for 478 yards and five TDs, helping the No. 18 Cougars beat Nevada 45-7 on Saturday for the team’s best start in 16 years.

-Darius Anderson, TCU, ran for a career-high 160 yards and three TDs to help the No. 16 Horned Frogs upset No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31.

-Mark Walton, Miami, needed only 11 carries to rush for a career-best 204 yards and a TD, helping the No. 14 Hurricanes rally to beat Toledo 52-30.

-Damien Harris, Alabama, ran for a career-high 151 yards and three TDs, helping the top-ranked Crimson Tide rout Vanderbilt 59-0.

-Karekin Brooks, Pennsylvania, rushed for 268 yards and three TDs to help the Quakers outlast Lehigh 65-47.

-KirVonte Benson, Georgia Tech, ran for a career-high 196 yards with two TDs to help the Yellow Jackets beat Pittsburgh 35-17.

-Will Grier, West Virginia, threw for 347 yards and accounted for four TDs , and the Mountaineers pulled away late to beat pesky Kansas 56-34.

-Keke Coutee, Texas Tech, had 11 catches for 161 yards and a TD in the Red Raiders’ 27-24 victory over Houston.

-Morgan Ellison, Indiana, ran for 186 yards and two TDs in a 52-17 victory over winless Georgia Southern.

-Grant Kraemer, Drake, threw for 445 yards and accounted for three TDs in a 38-13 win over Valparaiso.

-Trevor Knight, New Hampshire, threw for a career-high 420 yards and accounted for four TDs in a 28-14 win over Rhode Island.

-Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 367 yards and matched a career best with five TDs in a 38-17 victory over Butler.

—

FROGS TACKLE COWBOYS

TCU felt ignored heading into its matchup with high-powered Oklahoma State.

The Horned Frogs can’t be overlooked anymore . Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 TCU upset the sixth-ranked Cowboys 44-31 to stamp the Horned Frogs as a Big 12 contender.

Kenny Hill passed for 228 yards for the Horned Frogs, who ran 52 times for 238 yards.

TCU gave Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph time to throw, but he often couldn’t find enough open receivers and settled for short passes or threw the ball away. He completed 22 of 41 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions.

—

PACK’S STATEMENT

North Carolina State finally has a statement win in Dave Doeren’s fifth year as coach.

The Wolfpack broke a 10-game losing streak to ranked teams, defeating No. 12 Florida State 27-21. It is Doeren’s first victory in nine attempts since he took over in 2013.

The Wolfpack’s last win over a Top 25 team coincidentally was against Florida State in 2012.

N.C. State led ranked teams twice late in games last year but fell short. It had a 10-point, third quarter lead over FSU before the Seminoles rallied to win. The Wolfpack also took Clemson to overtime but lost.

—

NUMBERS

88-Career TDs by Louisville’s Lamar Jackson , breaking Chris Redman’s school record. Jackson scored three in the 19th-ranked Cardinals’ 42-3 win over Kent State.

100-TD passes by Washington State’s Luke Falk , matching USC’s Matt Leinart for third all-time in the Pac-12.

569-Rushing yards by Navy in its 42-32 win over Cincinnati, three shy of the school record set in 2007 against North Texas.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25