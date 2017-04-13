Samford to face Florida State in 2018

(STATS) – Samford will have a beneficial scenario when it travels to Florida State early in the 2018 season.

While an upset of the FBS national power is unlikely, Samford will face a Seminoles team that will be coming off a short week when they square off Sept. 8 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Florida State announced Thursday that its first game before the Samford matchup will come just five days earlier on Labor Day, Sept. 3, also at home.

Samford and Florida State have met twice previously. The Seminoles won 20-6 in 1950 and 59-6 in 2010.