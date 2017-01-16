Samajie Grants family and teammates seek support following tragic loss

Arizona Football wide receiver and running back Samajie Grant always gives the University of Arizona 150% of his heart and soul. He and his family are reaching out for help at a difficult time.

Samajie Grant has overcome adversity in his life before losing his mom at a young age to a sudden passing. His deep devotion of his mom has been a source of motivation and inspiration from the time he lost her until today. Tragedy hit Grant again just as he is finishing up his senior year at Arizona and preparing for a professional football career.

Last Tuesday, his grandmother’s sister Rosalind Pitchford, 53, from Rialto, California, also passed suddenly in a hit and run in Fontana, California. On Wednesday, investigators identified the hit and run suspect as 20-year-old Jesus Orozco, the driver of the 2001 silver Honda Accord that struck Rosalind as a pedestrian.

Unimaginable honestly, quite inconceivable.

The family needs $7,000 to lay Great Auntie Rosalind to rest, they have raised about $1,500 so far. Samajie took to social media to ask for help, and he wants to, “Send my Aunty out the right way.”

RT! Please help me and my family out and send my aunty off the right way???????? https://t.co/FFVcUwWBzE — 10GAMBINO♋ (@samajie_grant) January 15, 2017

“She was very fun energetic, kept a smile on everyone’s face. The biggest jokester ever, loving,” said Samajie, “She loved to help people being that she spent most of her life being a registered nurse. She definitely loved me, aha, more than everybody, and I was her ‘Hercules!’”

I will always remember you screamin "hercules"!! Love you aunty! ???? RestWell pic.twitter.com/ljF0CV6s72 — 10GAMBINO♋ (@samajie_grant) January 12, 2017

Here is a message from Aunty Ross’s daughter, Samajie’s cousin, from their GoFundme.com page:

“Tuesday, January 10th, my mom was fatally hit by a hit a run driver. She died on the scene due to her injuries causing her heart to stop. My mom left behind 3 children, sisters, and brothers, nieces, nephews etc. All money will be going to her funeral expenses, please donate! Anything helps.”

Seein my aunty Ross was like seein my mom, she was her twin! Why tf would somebody take that from me!! — 10GAMBINO♋ (@samajie_grant) January 11, 2017

My favorite aunty i love you! ???? ill always remember you at my games screaming "hercules" ! R.I.P Aunty Ross. Back w yur fav niece again — 10GAMBINO♋ (@samajie_grant) January 11, 2017

With all Grant has had to endure in life, he never gives up.

"Life aint tied wit a bow, but its still a gift" — 10GAMBINO♋ (@samajie_grant) January 6, 2017

#W.C.A #BeTheBestYouCanBe ???????? Thank you my Lord for all you have done good and bad✊???? pic.twitter.com/AzeMJz8KXG — 10GAMBINO♋ (@samajie_grant) January 6, 2017

Both Grant’s teammate Nate Phillips and former teammate and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Scooby Wright III helped out their friend by also asking for aid for the family.

At Zona Zealots, our hearts go out to our beloved Samajie Grant and his family, may Auntie Rosalind rest in peace and watch over our Wildcat Hercules!

