Samaje Perine breaks Oklahoma’s career rushing record in Sugar Bowl win

Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine made history Monday in the Sooners’ Sugar Bowl win over the Auburn Tigers.

The junior eclipsed the all-time career rushing record for Oklahoma, passing Billy Sims’ mark from 1979 on a 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Perine had 86 yards on 17 carries, giving him 4,122 for his career, hurdling Sims’ mark of 4,118. Both numbers include bowls.

Perine celebrated on the field with teammates after setting the record:

Past AP, Joe Washington, Billy Sims … All the way to No. 1. Watch Samaje Perine seize OU's career rushing record: https://t.co/Wj8FllX0TG — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2017

The Sooners have a long tradition of great backs, including recent stars like Adrian Peterson (fourth on the all-time list with 4,045 yards) and DeMarco Murray (seventh with 3,685). Perine actually started the day in fifth place before leapfrogging Steve Owens (4,041 yards), Peterson and No. 2 Joe Washington (4,071) as well.