Rutgers hires Henry Baker to coach cornerbacks

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Rutgers has hired former Delaware assistant Henry Baker as their cornerbacks coach.

Coach Chris Ash announced the appointment of the Paterson native on Thursday. He replaces Aaron Henry, who left to take a job at North Carolina State.

Baker coached cornerbacks the past six seasons with the Blue Hens and served as special teams coordinator in 2012. In 2016, he was part of a defensive staff that ranked No. 19 nationally in fewest passing yards allowed per game (181.5).

Baker has also coached at East Stroudsburg (Pa.) and Maryland, where he was a two-year starter at defensive back.