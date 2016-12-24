Russell Athletic Bowl Preview: Miami Hurricanes Pass Def vs WVU

In 2016 edition of the Russell Athletic Bowl, two teams, the Miami Hurricanes and the West Virginia Mountaineers, share polar opposite philosophical football schemes.

WVU brings its air raid offense to the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Miami Hurricanes play a 4-3 aggressive style defense that focuses on stopping the run. The clash between WVU’s high scoring offense and Miami’s stout defense should provide an entertaining match-up.

Miami had struggled with some areas of their pass defense this season. West Virginia will try to use their spread offense to take advantage of Miami’s defense.

A Closer look at West Virginia’s Offense

West Virginia Head Coach Dana Holgorsen coached under Mike Leach, the innovator of the Air Raid offense. The high tempo and innovative scheme keeps defenses on their heels by spreading the ball the ball around.

Want your voice heard? Join the Canes Warning team!

The Mountaineers utilize various forms of a two back sets including the pistol formation. They focus on run pass option concepts, power read runs with the quarterback (think Clemson or Ohio State), and play action to keep defense off balance.

West Virginia’s quarterback Skyler Howard threw for 3,194 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 400 yards and nine touchdowns.

Howard is comparable to North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Howard spreads the wealth to their play-makers. Miami will face these West Virginia’s wide receivers:

Overall, West Virginia ranks 12th nationally in total offense. They average 506 yards a game and 6.63 yards per play. This is one of the best offenses that Miami has faced this season. How does Miami fare against this passing attack?

Ups and Downs of Miami’s Secondary

Miami’s defense ranks 60th in the nation in pass defense. Opponents have exploited Miami’s secondary at times this season. The defense allows 220.4 yards a game in the air and 10.8 yards per completion. West Virginia will likely try to attack Miami’s secondary.

The ‘Canes defensive backfield has four senior starters, Corn Elder, Adrian Colbert, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Jamal Carter. Elder, Miami’s leader in the secondary, has been exceptional all season in shutting down the opposing team’s best wide receivers. At the other corner position, Colbert suffered multiple injuries and has been limited.

This particular match-up allows the secondary to make some plays. Over the year, numerous interceptions have been dropped or barely missed.

This game allows the opportunity for the Miami secondary to make a statement as a team and on an individual basis. This remains a great opportunity for these players to put more of their work on film for the National Football League.

Miami will need to be stout in coverage to give the team a chance to win. The defense has struggled on third down this season, particularly in pass coverage. They rank 57th in the nation allowing conversions at a rate of 38.9 percent of the time. The WVU offense ranks 40th in 3rd down conversion this season with rate of 43.5 percent.

This article originally appeared on