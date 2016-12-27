Russell Athletic Bowl Preview: Miami and WVU Special Teams

The Miami Hurricanes should have a huge advantage in every aspect of special teams except kick returns against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Mountaineers’ special teams have been shaky at best this season. Miami has huge advantages in both aspects of the kicking game.

Miami Punter Justin Vogel was second team All-ACC by the coaches and the media and Kicker Michael Badgley was named to the third team by the coaches.

Vogel was among the nation’s elite punters this season. He finished 25th in the country in punting with an average of 44.2 yards. The Hurricanes finished tenth in the nation in net punting yards with an average of 40.71. They have been not quite as staunch on punt return average ranking 65th with an average of 7.9 yards per return.

Badgley has had outstanding season. Although a bit down from last season, he connected on 80 percent of his field goal attempts and 96.1 percent of his extra point attempts. Badgley ranked 34th in the country in field goal percentage and tenth in made field goals per game.

West Virginia Punter Billy Kinney averaged just 41.4 yards per punt, 56th nationally. As a team the Mountaineers finished 63rd nationally allowing 7.87 yards per punt return, slightly better than Miami. WVU finished 66th in net punting at 37.49 net yards per punt.

Want your voice heard? Join the Canes Warning team!

The kicking game was shaky at best. West Virginia Kicker Mike Molina made all 49 extra points attempts. He and backup kicker (yes they do have those in college) Josh Lambert combined to make just 16 of 24 field goal attempts. At 68.2 percent, Molina ranked 82nd nationally in field goal percentage.

Although he only broke one to the house, Braxton Berrios had an outstanding year returning punts. He could give Miami a huge advantage in field position. Berrios finished sixth nationally in punt return average at 12.8 yards per return.

Malcolm Lewis was the Hurricanes primary return man on kickoff returns. He was far less reliable than Berrios on punt returns. Lewis is averaging 21.4 yards per kickoff return and did not score a touchdown.

West Virginia has been abysmal on punt returns. They average a nearly unfathomable 1.9 yards per return. Little used Wide Receiver Gary Jennings handles the bulk of the punt returns. He has 39 yards on 21 returns this season.

The Mountaineers have been far more productive on kick returns. Shelton Gibson who is one West Virginia’s primary receivers takes the majority of WVU’s kickoff returns. He doesn’t have a return touchdown this season, but has averaged a respectable 22.4 yards per return. That was 63rd nationally.

Both teams have struggled tremendously on kickoff return coverage. The Mountaineers rank 104th nationally allowing 23.02 yards per return. Miami is even worse. The Hurricanes are 114th, allowing 23.74 yards per return. Both teams allowed one touchdown.

The Hurricanes have been exceptional on blocking kicks this season. The tied for fifth nationally with five blocked kicks. West Virginia tied for last with only one blocked kick on the season. The Hurricanes three blocked punts tied for second, one behind Michigan. The Mountaineers did not block a punt this season according to NCAA.Com.

The Hurricanes seem to have a huge advantage in every aspect of special teams except kick returns. At some point in the game, look for the Miami special teams to make a big play. It could be something as simple as a key punt by Vogel, to a big return by Berrios or a blocked kick or punt.

This article originally appeared on