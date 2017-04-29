Run on Washington DBs highlights 2nd round of NFL draft

The second round of the NFL draft became a showcase for the talent Chris Petersen is building at Washington.

Three defensive backs from the Huskies were taken in the first 11 picks in the second round of the draft on Friday night. Cornerback Kevin King was taken by Green Bay with the first pick of the second round and No. 33 overall; safety Budda Baker was nabbed by Arizona with the No. 36 overall selection; and injured cornerback Sidney Jones was taken at No. 43 overall by Philadelphia.

There was a reason the Huskies made the College Football Playoff in just the third season under Petersen.

The trio joined wide receiver John Ross who was selected with the No. 9 overall pick by Cincinnati in the first round. The four Washington players selected in the first 43 picks topped what the Huskies accomplished just two years ago when four players – Danny Shelton, Shaq Thompson, Hau’oli Kikaha and Marcus Peters – were selected in the top 44.

Jones was expected to be the highest of the four selected, but his position in the draft tumbled after he tore his Achilles’ tendon during his pro day workout in early March. Philadelphia wasn’t deterred from grabbing Jones despite the fact he won’t be ready for the start of the season.

King was also thought to be a first-round possibility, but barely slid out of the first day. At 6-foot-3, King was thought to be a potential target for Seattle based on cornerbacks selected in the past by the Seahawks, but was taken by Green Bay one selection ahead where Seattle was scheduled to pick.

In Arizona, Baker will team with the player he’s been often compared to in versatile safety Tyrann Mathieu. Baker has been referenced as a possible slot cornerback in the NFL, but was regularly compared to Mathieu during his time at Washington.

