Rumor: Can Washington Husky Recruiting Flip Miami’s DE DJ Johnson?

The University of Washington Husky Recruiting class of 2017 is solid. But is there any truth to the rumor that UW can flip Miami’s defensive end D.J. Johson?

National Signing Day is a quest of sorts. In a national scavenger hunt, NCAA coaches and staff are tasked with a mad scramble of getting to the top candidates, finding the best fit, selling the best sales pitch, getting a quick commitment, and then moving on to the next one. Meanwhile, other coaches and staff come along and try to do the same to players who have verbally committed to your program.

So it was when USC flipped UW-commit defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu. With days remaining until National Signing Day on February 1, the Washington Husky recruiting personnel had to respond almost instantly.

Within hours, the announcement came that the team had secured a commitment from 3-star defensive end Ali Gaye. But why stop there?

4-star Defensive End D.J. Johnson from Sacramento California out of Burbank High School 6'5″ 240 – graded 84 by ESPN rumored to be vulnerable to FLIPPING to University of Washington – see at 0:55 Mark in video below

While the Washington Husky recruiting class is solid at 17 commitments, the opportunity to flip Johnson is one I don’t see them shying away from. While he committed to the University of Miami early in the process on July 25,2-16, He visited the UW campus on Novmeber 11, 2016. In fact, Washington was his first scheduled visit. He would go on to visit Utah on November 18 and USC on November 25. Finally, he visited the University of Miami on January 13, 2017. Even after all the visits, he reaffirmed his interest in Miami.

Ima say it again, I take this cane shit serous, I’m coming for heads, we gonna kill shit, I’m a cane for life, I am the baddest mf you know pic.twitter.com/ZOQyltZtHR — Deonte DJ Johnson (@King_DJ01) November 29, 2016

Rapid Changes

Things have changed for the Huskies since his visit. UW lost the commitment from Marlon Tuipulotu, and it’s that fact which likely has prompted this speculative rumor. Meanwhile, the truth of the matter may be settling in.

East coast is different than west coast. Time zones can play havoc on trying to stay in touch with family and friends. East coast days begin while west coast sleeps. West coast days end while east coast sleeps.

While this may be nothing more than speculative assertion, it’s worth keeping note of. It will be a wild ride to the finish line. Hang on Husky Fans!

