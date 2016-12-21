Royce Freeman Will Return For Senior Season

Oregon Football received what some may consider a nice surprise a Running Back Royce Freeman will return for his Senior Season with the Ducks.

2016 was rough for Royce Freeman. It was plagued with injuries and time off the field. He still managed to make some noise for the Oregon Ducks, but through several games in October and November lacked a second gear that started to re-appear late in the season. With the new era of Oregon Football starting with Willie Taggart last month, Freeman was a marked man. Marked to head to the NFL. Durability as a Running Back is at a premium. However, Taggart’s enthusiasm was a big reason in keeping Freeman in Eugene for 2017.

Freeman took to Twitter on Wednesday and spoke of Taggart, he thanked Gary Campbell and Mark Helfrich and spoke of continuing his education at the University of Oregon. All were factors in his decision.

In returning for 2017, Freeman not only has more records in reach, but had a Head Coach that has built programs on the Run Game. He will come in healthy and take the lead of what is still one of the best Running Back Units in the Pac-12. Freeman is also now the elder statesman of the Conference with Christian McCaffrey taking his talents to the National Football League.

Freeman is one of just four Oregon players to rush for 1,000 yards in two separate seasons.

