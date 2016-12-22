Royce Freeman Looks To Run Through Record Book

Royce Freeman is in reach of several All-Time Records for Oregon Football in 2017.

On Wednesday, Oregon Ducks Running Back Royce Freeman announced he was returning for his Senior Season. Several records could fall in 2017 as Freeman will likely become the Top Running Back in the history of Oregon Football.

Currently, LaMichael James holds the honor with 5,082 yards in three seasons from 2009-2011 according to Wikipedia. Freeman could have been closer in 2016 if it weren’t for injuries, but he is within reach of the milestone. He needs 936 yards to set the mark. In two of his seasons with the Oregon Ducks, Freeman has back to back 1,000 yard seasons.

Royce Freeman could also best his mark of 1,836 yards in a single season from 2015. Another mark that is within reach is Rushing Touchdowns. Again, LaMichael James has the lead – for the moment with 53 in his career. Freeman needs 9 touchdowns to tie and 10 to set a new mark. He needs 21 to tie the single season mark set by James in 2010 and tied by Kenjon Barner in 2012.

A healthy season for Royce Freeman will likely set a new standard for Oregon Football, regardless of the record for Willie Taggart in his first season as Head Coach. In three seasons, Freeman as 4,146 rushing yards, and 48 touchdowns.

Freeman and Offensive Lineman Tyrell Crosby announced on Wednesday that they would both be returning to Oregon Football in 2017.

This article originally appeared on