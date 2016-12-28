Rose Bowl Photo Gallery: USC and Penn State Visit Disneyland

Rose Bowl festivities kicked off on Tuesday afternoon with the official welcome press event at Disney’s California Adventure.

Before there can be a Beef Bowl or an actual football game, the Rose Bowl participants –USC and Penn State– needed to meet for a trip to Disneyland.

The full teams from both schools got to spend the afternoon at Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim, the site of the official welcome press conference and media junket.

Here’s how it looked on the ground, next to the iconic Flo’s Cafe in Carsland…

USC’s troupe at California Adventure included Banner, Sam Darnold, Adoree’ Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and head coach Clay Helton.

Penn State’s group of players included linebacker Koa Farmer, receiver Chris Godwin, defensive end Garrett Sickels, center Brian Gaia and head coach James Franklin.

The 99th Tournament of Roses Queen, Victoria Castellanos, was on hand for the event.

Lightning McQueen and Mater made an appearance, welcoming the Trojans and Nittany Lions to Carsland.

The players visited Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roasters in Carsland, where USC’s Zach Banner made the car look rather small.

As a true offensive lineman, Banner made sure to protect Darnold for a drive around Carsland.

And right on cue, Darnold was having an absolute blast.

JuJu Smith-Schuster made sure to film the ride at Luigi’s for Snapchat.

He and Jackson were having way too much fun.

Head coach Clay Helton took some time to throw up a Fight On before the ride.

Afterwards, Darnold and the rest of the Trojans and Nittany Lions were featured in a media junket.

All told, Banner had a good time on Tuesday, rocking some Minnie Mouse ears.

This article originally appeared on