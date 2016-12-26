Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. USC Game Week Links

Penn State is set to face USC in the Rose Bowl on January 2.

After nearly a month off, the Penn State Nittany Lions are ready to return to the field. They will make an appearance in the Rose Bowl and meet up with the USC Trojans.

Penn State (11-2, 8-1) vs. USC (9-3, 7-2)

Venue -Rose Bowl: Pasadena, California.

Kickoff – 5:00 p.m.

TV – FOX

Coaches – James Franklin vs. Clay Helton

Outside of the College Football Playoff games, the Rose Bowl appears to be one of the best matchups of the entire bowl season. Penn State enters the contest on a nine-game win streak, while USC ended the season with eight consecutive victories.

After getting blown out by Michigan on September 24 and dropping to 2-2 on the season, things looked bleak in Happy Valley. However, a healthy defense and an offense that continued to grow and improve, propelled the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten title.

The high-powered offense scored at least 38 points in each of the final six games. Quarterback Trace McSorley leads a potent passing attack that has shown a knack for putting up points and yards. Running back Saquon Barkley is one of the top in the nation and is a threat to break a big play each time he touches the ball.

Brandon Bell leads a Penn State defense that greatly improved as the season progressed.

USC began the season with three losses in the first four games. A change at quarterback, freshman Sam Darnold, sparked and eight-game win streak. Darnold threw for 2,633 yards this season with 26 touchdowns.

Running back Ronald Jones II rushed for 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Penn State and USC last met in the Rose Bowl in 2009. The Trojans came away with a 38-24 victory.

