Rose Bowl: Penn State Allows 17 Fourth-Quarter Points in Loss to USC

Penn State allowed USC to score 17 points in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl.

The 2017 Rose Bowl turned into arguably the best game of the bowl season. Featuring Penn State and USC, two of the hottest teams in the nation, the game came down to a field goal with time expiring in regulation.

Penn State carried a 49-35 lead into the fourth quarter and appeared to have the game in its grasp. The Nittany Lions entered the game as the best team in the nation with a +111 differential in the fourth quarter, but allowed the Trojans to score 17 unanswered points in the final frame.

A 46-yard USC field goal sailed through the uprights at game’s end and sealed the game for the Trojans.

With USC winning 52-49, the game went down as the highest-scoring Rose Bowl in history.

The game-winning field goal was set up by a questionable play call on third down by the Nittany Lions. Quarterback Trace McSorley went for the home run on third down and tried to get a deep pass to Chris Godwin. However, USC had a safety over top who slid over to Godwin and picked off the pass.

The fact that Penn State was even leading the game in the fourth quarter was an amazing feat in itself. Penn State went down 13-0 early after a nightmare start. McSorley had his first two passes of the game picked off and the offense was completely stagnant.

However, the Nittany Lions finally got into a rhythm and scored 21 points in the second quarter to go into halftime down just 6 pints.

It’s no secret that Penn State has been a second half team this season. That was once again true in the Rose Bowl.

The Nittany Lions scored three touchdowns on it’s first three plays of the third quarter, including a 79-yard run by Saquon Barkley and a 72-yard pass from McSorley to Chris Godwin.

As good as the offense looked in the second and third quarters, it was completely the opposite in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions ran 14 plays and managed just 14 total yards. The play calling, especially late in the game, will be talked about for a long time.

Overall, the Penn State offense put up 465 total yards. McSorley threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns, but did have the costly three interceptions. Barkley ran for 194 yards and two scores and also had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Godwin torched the USC defense for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

USC, no slouch on offense itself, put up an amazing 575 total yards. True freshman quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Deonta Burnett made 13 grabs for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

The way that Penn State ended the Rose Bowl was certainly heartbreaking. However, the team got to where it was by playing aggressive and didn’t change that philosophy by going for the big play on third down late in the game.

Even with the loss, Penn State should enter the 2017 season with a lot of confidence. The Nittany Lions exceeded expectations this season and have a lot to build on for the future.

This article originally appeared on