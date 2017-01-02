Rose Bowl Live Stream: Watch Penn State vs USC Online

Here’s how you can watch Penn State vs USC via the Rose Bowl live stream.

Teams are not ordinarily disappointed to represent their conference in the Grandaddy of them all — the Rose Bowl. Penn State and USC, though, both have feelings of disappointment to battle. USC must wonder what-if, while Penn State sits outside the College Football Playoff despite being the Big 10 Champion.

USC absolutely caught fire after the opening quarter of the season. After beginning the season 1-3, USC went on to win every game remaining on the schedule. Most were not even close. Two of those wins also came against Colorado and Washington, who met in the PAC-12 Championship. Had USC gotten off to a better start, we may be talking

about their chances in a rematch against Alabama. Instead, though, we’re talking about them in the Rose Bowl live stream. Penn State knows the feeling.

While Penn State did not start as poorly at USC, their College Football Playoff chances were also dead after week four. The Nittany Lions began 2-2, but it was how the losses came. Penn State was defeated in a thriller by Pitt, which isn’t a great loss. The final nail came, though, when Penn State was throttled by Michigan to a tune of 49-10. Despite upsetting Ohio State and winning out, Penn State never really had a chance.

On to the Rose Bowl live stream info:

Date: Monday, January 2

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Spread: USC (-6.5)

Over/Under: 60

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: watchespn.com

USC being favored by a touchdown is about right, as the Trojans are incredibly hot. I wouldn’t be found betting against the Nittany Lions either, though.

