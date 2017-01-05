Rose Bowl: Breaking Down Penn State’s Disastrous Final 15 Minutes

Penn State seemed to have the Rose Bowl in hand, but was unable to hold a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

There were several factors that played into Penn State losing the Rose Bowl to USC. Three turnovers, including two on the first two passes of the game, obviously hurt the chances of the Nittany Lions to win.

However, despite the miscues, Penn State entered the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead and a great chance to hoist the Rose Bowl trophy. Based on statistics, the Nittany Lions seemed to be just 15 short minutes away from a big win. Penn State entered the game with a +111 differential in the fourth quarter for the season.

Things looked especially bright for James Franklin and his team considering that they put up a Rose Bowl-record 28 points in the third quarter. However, head-scratching play calling and a struggling defensive backfield in the fourth quarter led to the ultimate demise of the Nittany Lions.

So now the question begs to be asked: Just how did things go so wrong so fast for Penn State?

To start, the play calling went from aggressive to conservative. With all the momentum on their side, the Nittany Lion offense slowed down in what appeared to be an effort to milk the clock. Instead of attempting to add to the lead, Penn State seemed to go into safe mode.

The Nittany Lions ran 14 plays in the fourth quarter and managed just 14 total yards. The aggressive, up-tempo style of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead that helped get them to the Rose Bowl was suddenly placed on the back burner.

A first down on two by the Nittany Lions while still holding a seven-point lead would have made the comeback task very difficult on the Trojans. Instead, Penn State ended up with two three-and-outs and three total punts in the final quarter.

With the Penn State offense struggling in the fourth quarter, the Trojans, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, took full advantage.

After Penn State’s first three-and-out, Darnold marched his team down the field. He connected on a big 27-yard pass to top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that set the Trojans up at the Penn State three. Initially ruled to be out of bounds, the call was reversed after a video replay.

Franklin appeared to be completely rattled by that play and pleaded to the officials to call Smith-Schuster for offensive pass interference.

USC made it a one-score game on the next play when Ronald Jones ran it in from three yards out.

Another Penn State punt after just three plays gave USC a chance to tie the game. However, the Nittany Lions were able to hold on defense and force the Trojans to punt.

In what turned out to be Penn State’s next-to-last drive in the game, the Nittany Lions were unable to hold onto the ball long enough. Back-to-back runs by Barkley started the drive with a first down. After two more Barkley runs the Nittany Lions were just four yards away from extending the drive and putting the clamps on USC with just over two minutes remaining. However, an eight-yard loss on the next Barkley run meant that Penn State would have to once again punt.

USC took over on their own 20 with just under two minutes to go. Two straight completions by Darnold got the Trojans out to their own 43. That’s when disaster struck for the Nitttany Lions. First, Jordan Smith was whistled for pass interference, giving the Trojans 15 free yards. On the very next play, Grant Haley was whistled for the same call, setting USC up at the Penn State 27.

Darnold wasted no time and threw a strike to Deontay Burnett for a 27-yard, game-tying touchdown with 1:27 remaining in regulation.

There was plenty of time for the potent Penn State offense, especially with Barkley returning the kick to the 35 yard-line. But again, disaster reared its ugly head. McSorley went for the big play on second down and tried to get it to tight end Mike Gesicki. USC’s Leon McQuay came over and dropped a clear interception.

Rather than running the ball on third down and playing for overtime, the Nittany Lions were aggressive (despite being conservative the entire quarter). McSorley went for the home run when he saw Chris Godwin downfield. Unfortunately, McQuay made another great read on the ball and secured the interception.

While the pick itself was bad, the 32-yard return to the Penn State 33 all but did the Nittany Lions in. A five-yard run set up the game-winning, 46-yard field goal.

In the end, USC stormed back from a 14-point deficit and put up 17 unanswered points to walk away with the victory.

Win or not, Penn State has a lot to take away as building blocks from the Rose Bowl. The loss will hurt, especially considering the collapse that happened in the fourth quarter, but the future in Happy Valley is bright.

