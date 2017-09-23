Root hits FG as time expires, N Colorado tops Idaho St 43-42 (Sep 23, 2017)

GREELY, Colo. (AP) Collin Root made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give Northern Colorado a 43-42 win over Idaho State on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference opener.

Northern Colorado started its final possession at its 13 with 2:17 remaining. After Jacob Knipp spiked it with eight seconds left, Trae Riek ran for a 6-yard gain along the right side to set up the winning kick with three seconds left. The Bengals tried to ice Root with two timeouts before the kick.

The teams combined for 1,210 total yards – with 619 from Idaho State.

Knipp was 19 of 25 for 413 yards and four touchdowns for Northern Colorado (2-1). Riek rushed for 119 yards, and Theron Verna made four catches for 165 yards and a score.

It was Knipp’s first 300-yard passing game.

James Madison carried it 34 times for a career-high 253 yards and two touchdowns for Idaho State (2-2), which was perfect on four fourth-down attempts. Tanner Gueller threw for three touchdowns and an interception, and Mitch Gueller caught five passes for 157 yards and three TDs.

