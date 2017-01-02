USC’s Ronald Jones wears No. 4 in Rose Bowl to honor Joe McKnight

USC running back Ronald Jones is wearing No. 4 for Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup against Penn State, in honor of former Trojans running back Joe McKnight, who was killed in Louisiana last month.

USC running back Ronald Jones II will wear No. 4 in honor of Joe McKnight at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/RVWWXOL1mk — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 2, 2017

The entire USC team was also wearing helmet decals in honor of McKnight:

Helmet decals for the day. Honoring the late Joe McKnight. Remembered forever. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/kwO42NKmPo — USC FB Equipment (@USCEquipment) January 2, 2017

McKnight was reportedly in a conflict at a highway intersection and was attempting to apologize to another man, who then shot him more than once. The man, Ronald Gasser, was initially released without charges but later arrested and jailed on a charge of manslaughter.

McKnight was a star for USC from from 2007 to 2009 and went on to play three seasons with the New York Jets and one season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He last played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

Jones, who normally wears No. 25, was USC’s leading rusher this season, racking 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season.

