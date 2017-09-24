Rogers accounts for 3 TDs, New Mexico St beats UTEP 41-14 (Sep 23, 2017)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Tyler Rogers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Larry Rose III had 17 carries for 144 yards and two scores and New Mexico State beat UTEP 41-14 on Saturday night.

Rogers completed 26 of 43 passes for 283 yards – including a 2-yard touchdown to Rose – and scored on a 4-yard run and Shamad Lomax had three first-half interceptions for New Mexico State (2-2).

Rose, immediately following Lomax’s first pick, went 40 yards to open the scoring with 9:45 left in the first quarter. UTEP (0-4) answered with a 12-play, 81-yard drive capped by Metz’s 5-yard touchdown run. After the Miners downed a punt at the 3, Rose had six carries for 65 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown that capped a 15-play drive and provided the first of 31-straight New Mexico State points – including a 19-yard interception return for a score by Lomax.

Two UTEP quarterbacks combined to complete 10 of 34 passes for 92 yards with five interceptions.