Roger Clemens Wants to Help Texas Sports Turnaround

Texas Longhorns baseball legend Roger Clemens is looking to help Texas Sports have a turnaround year in 2017.

Roger Clemens was in Austin on Friday to meet with the Texas Longhorns football team. A little lunch, some inspirational talk, and a Twitter photo with new head coach Tom Herman were on the menu for Friday afternoon.

Clemens regularly watches Texas Football games on the sideline at DKR Memorial Stadium. Now, he’ll take his usual spot in September watching Tom Herman, who is taking over for Charlie Strong after three seasons.

So good to see Longhorn Legend @rogerclemens eating lunch with our players. #HookEm ???????? pic.twitter.com/32PJsOP0Hf — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) January 27, 2017

Texas Baseball also Turning to Roger Clemens

Meanwhile, Roger Clemens also wants to help Texas Baseball have a turnaround season in 2017. Not only because he played for Texas Baseball, but because his sons will have a big role this season.

The Longhorns baseball team held a media event Friday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field. The team was also scheduled for their first practice under new manager David Pierce.

David Pierce is taking over for college baseball legend Augie Garrido, who retired after 20 seasons in Austin. Pierce will be looking to Clemens’ sons, Kacy and Kody, to help Texas Baseball improve on a losing record last year.

Kacy Clemens is one of only two senior position players for the 2017 campaign. His leadership will be vital for this young group of Longhorns.

Meanwhile, Kody Clemens will look to improve on a stellar freshman season last year. Kody filled up the box score each night with doubles, triples, home runs, and walks.

Overall, Friday was just the beginning of Roger Clemens’ involvement with Texas Football and Texas Baseball in 2017. The athletics department needs to bounce back from last year’s poor performances and Clemens is there to help. And, snap pictures with Tom Herman.

