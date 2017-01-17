Robert Morris signs transfer QB

(STATS) – Robert Morris coach John Banaszak announced the signing of former San Diego State quarterback Jimmy Walker on Tuesday.

Walker, a 22-year-old native of Redlands, California, has two seasons of eligibility remaining, having redshirted as a walk-on with the Aztecs last year after playing two seasons at Cerritos College.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Walker set the Cerritos’ career records for passing yards (5,320) and touchdowns (55).

“He’s a tough competitor, really smart quarterback, shows poise in the pocket, can make all the throws and has good accuracy at all levels,” Robert Morris offensive coordinator Mike Miller said. “I think he’s a leader, he’s shown to be a good teammate and a real student of the game. He’s hungry to compete and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can add at the position and to the offense.”