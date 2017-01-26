Robert Morris seeks improvement in 2017

(STATS) – Robert Morris’ football program hopes a challenging non-conference game will set itself up for Northeast Conference title contention this year.

The Colonials haven’t had a winning season since 2010, when they won the NEC title and played in the FCS playoffs for the only time in program history, losing to North Dakota State.

Well, NDSU, the FCS national champion for five straight seasons from 2011-15, is back on RMU’s schedule. The schools will meet Sept. 23 in Fargo, North Dakota.

A home game against Pioneer Football League power Dayton (Sept. 2) and a visit to 2016 FCS national runner-up Youngstown State (Sept. 9) are other challenging non-conference games.

Coach John Banaszak’s squad will host Duquesne, the 2016 NEC co-champ, on Oct. 14 in one of five home games. The Colonials will play at Saint Francis, the other 2016 NEC co-champ and the conference’s playoff representative, on Oct. 28.Robert Morris is coming off a 2-9 season.

2017 Robert Morris Schedule

Sept. 2, Dayton

Sept. 9, at Youngstown State

Sept. 16, VMI (Homecoming)

Sept. 23, at North Dakota State

Oct. 7, at East Tennessee State

Oct. 14, Duquesne*

Oct. 21, Sacred Heart*

Oct. 28, at Saint Francis*

Nov. 4, at Wagner*

Nov. 11, Bryant*

Nov. 18, at Central Connecticut State*

* – Northeast Conference game