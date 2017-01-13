Robb Smith Makes His Departure Official Via Twitter

Arkansas defensive coordinator, Robb Smith makes his departure official with a profile change on Twitter.

Razorckers contributor, Jake Mueller wrote this article on the departure of Robb Smith a few days ago. It wasn’t mad official until now. Well as official as a twitter profile can make it.

I guess that’s the world we live in today, though. Rather than a coach actually holding a press conference and verifying the move, he now just changes his Twitter profile. Sure why not.

There you have it folks. pic.twitter.com/dtjW7GvRqU — Daniel (@SugarFree870) January 13, 2017

Smith’s first year was great. If you listened to any radio shows here in Arkansas, especially Bo Mattingly and his caller Ron from Midland, all you would have heard was that he should get a gigantic raise to keep him here. Fast forward to now and fans are lighting torches and grabbing pitchforks to run him out of town. That’s the life of a coach I suppose.

Aside from that first year, his past two were full of turmoil. Last season the Razorbacks had an offense that could hang enough points on nearly anyone which made up for the lackluster defense led by Smith. This past season was a bit different. The offensive line and a lack of identity caused problems so that the offense couldn’t make up for the lack of a defense.

Arkansas gave up multiple leads in the second-half this season as well as a program record amount of rushing yards to Auburn in their 56-3 stomping of Arkansas. It’s the best thing for the Razorbacks to get a fresh face in there to get this program straightened out on the defensive side. We’ll keep you updated when that fresh face is announced. Woo pig.

