Robb Smith Accepts Minnesota Defensive Coordinator Job

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Robb Smith will be the Defensive Coordinator for PJ Fleck and Minnesota. This move comes after reports suggesting he would be the new DC for Wake Forest. Arkansas is shopping for a new DC and it’s long overdue.

Arkansas’ defense has been much maligned for the better part of two seasons. Robb Smith’s best defense was his first defense at Arkansas when he had players such as Flowers, Philon, and Spaight.

Smith replaced Chris Ash after Bielema’s first season. His 2014 defense was crucial in helping the Razorbacks break their 17 game SEC losing streak. After many close calls in 2014, the Hogs were able to shut out LSU 17-0 to end the streak.

Smith’s defenses after the 2014 season left a lot to be desired. With virtually the entire defense returning in 2016, expectations were high. Smith wasn’t able to meet those expectations giving up 404 yards per game and 31 points per game.

Coach Bielema likely already has his replacement for Smith in place. This process doesn’t change for Bielema. Find the outgoing coachwork, and then bring in the new guy. It could very well be a coach already on staff like Secondary Coach Paul Rhodes.

Follow @RazorbackersFS on twitter for all your up to date news as we await a formal announcement from either Minnesota or Smith himself. This is the second time in a weeks time we have seen a rumor about Smith departing. The first rumor was him taking the job at Wake Forest.

