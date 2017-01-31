Road To Signing Day: Gators Final Class Predictions

We are within 24 hours from signing day and it’s getting hectic. What are the final predicted landing spots for the remaining, undecided targets for the Florida Gators?

First off, let me discuss this quickly. There will be no news, checking in, rumors or any of those subsections this week. Simply put, because they won’t matter in 24 hours. The kids will be locked in to where they decide, so it would be useless to add anything but straight predictions.

James Robinson – 4 Star – Wide Receiver

Robinson was an absolute Florida lock until 30 minutes before writing this. With Robinson, it is more than football. Florida is deep at wide receiver and he would have been a luxury get, and even if it wasn’t, again it is more than football. The kid will not be able to sign with Florida because of academic and legal problems. I can possibly go further into his arrest story at a later date, but the situation that played out in front of him is heartbreaking. You are talking about a kid with no guidance, messed up household and to see people get excited he won’t be in the Gators class is disgusting.

Prediction: No Idea.

K’Lavon Chaisson – 5 Star – Defensive End

He says Florida is in his final three, but I doubt there is any true shot. It was a last second visit and it was going to take a trip for the ages and more to land him. Probably just came out for a free trip in the first place. It appears to be down to LSU and Texas for him. I am leaning Longhorns with this one.

Prediction: Texas

T.J. Slaton – 4 Star – Offensive/Defensive Lineman

A Gators lean for some time now, it appears he will make it official on Wednesday. If he goes anywhere else it would be a thorough shocker. Not sure exactly where he will play, but he is a great body and athlete to get.

Prediction: Florida

Brian Edwards – 3 Star – Defensive Back

Edwards appears to be a Gator. A story from a Miami writer broke today that he will become a Gator as well as I was informed yesterday that he would be one by people in contact with him. I would link the Miami writers story, but it is one of those articles that you have to pay for, so it would be useless. So yea, if Edwards isn’t in this class for the Gators it would be surprising.

Prediction: Florida

Christoper Henderson – 4 Star – Defensive Back

A Florida lean two weeks ago, a Miami lean last week, calling this is a shot in the dark. Henderson has a passion for both schools but you can only pick one. Miami coaching staff, reporters and writers feel good about “Hendo” ending up in the class for them, so I am riding with them.

Prediction: Miami

Levi Jones – 4 Star – OLB

Would be a shocker if he wound up in this class over FSU. The Noles were his last visit, all the predictions swing that way, his interviews do and so does his tweets. So that means he won’t go there from what we have seen before right? Unfortunately, I do not think that is the case. Jones will likely end up Tally.

Prediction: FSU

LaBryan Ray – 5 Star – Defensive End

This seems to be a case of Saban giving the Gators false hope again, similar to Mack Wilson and Alex Leatherwood. Although I do think Ray has a genuine interest, I don’t think he gets away from the grasp of the Crimson Tide. I could be wrong, and I have heard and seen some positive stuff about his recruitment to Florida, but I am going with a safe pick on this one.

Prediction: Alabama

Gaddy Brothers – Defensive tackles

As just reported yesterday, and as I was informed earlier Monday afternoon, they will likely not qualify for UF, there for they will not receive LOI’s. This loss really depends on how you view the brothers. Also, it is necessarily a “strikeout”.

Prediction: Maryland

Tre Brown – 4 Star – Defensive Back

I have heard and seen nothing but positives of Brown, an Oklahoma commit flipping to Florida, but it appears Florida joined the race too late. Brown appears to have the genuine interest, but there isn’t an enough time between now and signing day for the staff to sell him the image. If he wound up at Florida I would not be surprised, but I am going with the safe pick here.

Prediction: Oklahoma

Charleston Rambo – 4 Star – Wide Receiver

The recent James Robinson news probably will affect how hard the staff will push for the Cedar Hill product in the next 48 hours, but I don’t know if it will be enough. He seemed to love the visit and be infatuated with the swamp, but again like Brown, just not enough time.

Prediction: Oklahoma

Adarius Lemons -3 Star – Running Back

Kids is a Gator and has been a Gator for the longest. Gators will take him in a heartbeat if he qualifies.

Prediction: Florida, if he qualifies.

Lacedrick Brunson – 2 Star – Linebacker

I honestly do not know much about this kid, but what I do know is two things: He is from South Florida and Randy Shannon is recruiting him. He is only a two star but I expect that to change if he is taken by Florida.

Prediction: Florida

Kids that are absolutely foggy are:

Cam Spence – 4 Star Defensive tackle

Malik Young – 3 Star Defensive tackle

Let’s enjoy the ride, and get ready to support everyone in this class regardless of the outcome.

This article originally appeared on