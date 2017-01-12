Rhett Lashlee leaving Auburn to be new offensive coordinator at UConn

Rhett Lashlee is leaving Auburn to become the new offensive coordinator at Connecticut for Randy Edsall, sources told FOX Sports Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Lashlee is a longtime protege of Gus Malzahn. In 2013, Lashlee was a finalist for the Broyles Award honoring the nation’s top assistant. He will now try and provide a jolt for one of the nation’s worst offenses.

With Lashlee’s help, the 2013-14 seasons were the best consecutive seasons offensively in Auburn history, with the 2014 Tigers team setting the school record for total offense. This season the Tigers ranked sixth in the SEC in offense but the team did get a spark after Lashlee took over play-calling duties in late September.