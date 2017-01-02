Reports: Kiffin Departure Caused By “Drama” In Alabama Program

Reports claim that Lane Kiffin’s departure was caused by “drama”, but we aren’t so sure.

We now know that Lane Kiffin is out as Alabama’s offensive coordinator effective immediately. Kiffin will not be calling the plays on the sideline for Alabama in the National Championship Game. Why Kiffin is out the week of the big game after saying he would be a part of the Alabama staff until after the playoffs is more mysterious.

Alabama’s offensive struggles in the Peach Bowl against Washington probably play a part in the decision, but several reporters say there is more to the story.

Not shocked Nick Saban has made this move now.. Heard there was LOTS of drama inside the #Alabama program with Lane Kiffin in the past week. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2017

Brett McMurphy was more particular about what that drama might be.

Late to meetings, getting left behind at media day, public “ass-chewing” comments contributed to Lane Kiffin’s exit, sources told @ESPN — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 2, 2017

Now I’m not sure I’m buying that it was really the drama or what the drama represented. It sounds like Kiffin may not have been able to focus on both Alabama and his new job as the Florida Atlantic Head Coach.

If you were looking for any sort of contention from Lane on social media though you’ll be disappointed. Here’s the latest tweet sent out by Lane Kiffin.

The media is going to try to make Kiffin’s departure seem contentious, but it doesn’t really sound that way. It sounds like Kiffin had his hands full and needed to move on his new job. It sounds like Nick Saban wanted whoever was working with the team this week as offensive coordinator to have all of their focus on the team. It sounds like both parties understood that this was the best move for the team.

Lane Kiffin did a great job at Alabama, and we wish him well in the future at Florida Atlantic.

