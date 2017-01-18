Reports: Indiana State to tab Mallory coach

(STATS) – Wyoming secondary coach Curt Mallory is expected to be named Indiana State’s new coach, according to reports.

Mallory, 47, has never been a head coach. He is the son of former Indiana coach Bill Mallory.

247 Sports first reported the hiring, although Indiana State has yet to make an announcement. The Missouri Valley Football Conference program is replacing Mike Sanford Sr., who stepped down after four seasons last month to join his son Mike’s staff at Western Kentucky.

Mallory is an assistant under Craig Bohl, who won three straight FCS national titles at North Dakota State from 2011-13 before he was hired at Wyoming.

Mallory also has been an assistant at his alma mater, Michigan, as well as Ball State, Central Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Akron.