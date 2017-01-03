Report: T.J. Watt expected to leave for NFL Draft

A source has indicated that All-American linebacker T.J. Watt intends to leave Wisconsin for the NFL Draft.

An NFL Draft expert has reported that junior linebacker and All-American, T.J. Watt, has told his teammates and the program that he plans to leave a year early and enter the NFL Draft.

T.J. Watt/Wisconsin is telling teammates & others associated with the program he intends on leaving for the draft. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 3, 2017

The younger brothers of NFL star J.J. Watt and San Diego Chargers fullback Derek Watt, T.J. has emerged as one of the best linebackers in the nation, posting a team-leading 15.5 tackles for loss on the season and 11.5 sacks. He also has added one of just two defensive touchdowns on the year when he took an interception to the house during their road victory at Purdue.

With Vince Biegel leaving, Watt’s departure would be less-than-stellar news for the Wisconsin defense who was expected to get Watt back along with Chris Orr and Jack Cichy- both of whom suffered injuries this season.

Stay tuned for further updates.

This article originally appeared on