Report: Savannah State may drop to D-II

(STATS) – Savannah State’s athletic program is considering dropping all sports from NCAA Division I to Division II in a cost-cutting measure, a report said Wednesday night.

WCJL 22 News in Savannah, Georgia, said the move would start with the 2019-20 academic year. To avoid a drop in levels, the MEAC member must secure more money for its athletic program, the report added.

Savannah State’s football program has particularly struggled on the D-I level. Last season’s 3-7 record marked just the second time it surpassed two wins since joining the FCS level in 2000.