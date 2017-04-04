Report: Ole Miss lines up FCS opponents

(STATS) – SEC programs clearly aren’t giving FCS opponents the boot like the Big Ten.

FCS schools, especially those in the Southern Conference, often get guarantee games against SEC schools. On Tuesday, FBSchedules.com said Ole Miss has added seven subdivision programs for games between 2018 and 2025 in Oxford.

Using a public records request, the report said Ole Miss will face Southern Illinois (Sept. 8, 2018), Southeast Missouri (Sept. 19, 2020), Austin Peay (Sept. 4, 2021), Central Arkansas (Sept. 10, 2022), Mercer (Sept. 2, 2023), Furman (Aug. 31, 2024) and The Citadel (Aug. 30, 2025).

Ole Miss has yet to announce the games.