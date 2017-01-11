Report: Badgers’ Justin Wilcox interviews for California head coaching vacancy

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox reportedly interviewed for the California Golden Bears head coach position.

Roughly a year after the Wisconsin Badgers saw defensive coordinator Dave Aranda leave Wisconsin to take the same position at LSU, the program could experience deja vu this time around.

Justin Wilcox, who was brought over from USC to take the same position at Wisconsin, reportedly interviewed for the California football head coaching position, sources indicate.

#Badgers defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox has interviewed for the Cal head coaching vacancy (@BruceFeldmanCFB) — Badger of Honor (@BadgerOfHonorFS) January 11, 2017

Wilcox just wrapped up his first full season with the Badgers. After loads of uncertainty heading into this season, his defense remained one of the best in the nation, ranking seventh in total defense and fourth in points per game allowed at just 15.5.

Wilcox certainly is familiar with the Pac 12, having spent a season at Washington as defensive coordinator before moving over to USC. He also has ties to California when he served as the linebackers coach there from 2003-2005.

The Bears are looking to find a replacement for Sonny Dykes who was relieved of his coaching duties after a four-year stint with the program.

With Sonny Dykes out at #Cal, expect #Wisconsin/former #USC DC Justin Wilcox to get strong consideration for the HC vacancy — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2017

Other names in the mix are current offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and former Oregon Ducks coach and recent 49ers’ lead guy Chip Kelly.

Stay tuned for further development.

