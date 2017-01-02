Report: 2017 QB Hendon Hooker to Enroll Early

2017 3-star commitment, QB Hendon Hooker, will reportedly enroll early and participate in spring practice

January 2nd, 2017 will go down as one of the craziest news days for Virginia Tech that has taken place in quite sometime.

All-time leading receiver Isaiah Ford, as well as quarterback Jerod Evans, both declared for the NFL Draft within about forty minutes of each other, which also led to news that a possible replacement for Jerod Evans at quarterback would be arriving to Blacksburg earlier than expected.

According to a report furnished first by VT Scoop of the 247Sports Network, 2017 Hokies quarterback commitment Hendon Hooker will enroll early and begin to take classes as a Virginia Tech student in January.

This, of course, leads to Hooker participating in spring football, looking to compete right away for the starting quarterback job with rising redshirt-freshman, Josh Jackson.

Big development for Virginia Tech at the quarterback position. https://t.co/204ldxHx9D — VTScoop247 (@VTScoop247) January 3, 2017

Justin Fuente and his staff are understandably excited and intrigued by the prospects of the younger quarterbacks that will be in the fold next year, with Hooker being right at the top of the list. Hooker is a 6’4″, 205 lbs. 3-star prospect out of Greensboro, North Carolina, and has been committed to the Hokies since last March.

Hooker will be the primary competition for former 4-star quarterback Josh Jackson, a 6’1″, 210 lbs. member of the Class of 2016, who spent his first season with the program redshirting. Jackson would appear to have the upper-hand given his year of experience in the system, but Fuente has never been afraid to give an underclassman the reigns.

From Paxton Lynch at Memphis, to Jerod Evans this past season at Virginia Tech, there is a track record of Fuente giving no preference necessary to which quarterback has been with the program longer, which should undoubtedly lead to an exciting battle for the position beginning this spring.

