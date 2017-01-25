Remembering Penn State’s Top Recruits Over the Last 10 Years

Who were Penn State’s top recruits in each of the last 10 years?

With National Signing Day 2017 approaching on February 1, recruiting is the current focus around college football. Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff have already done a great job, but still have work to do to finalize the class and build up future classes.

Before analyzing the current class that is about to enter Happy Valley, a look back at some of Penn State’s top recruits throughout the years is warranted.

Penn State has always been able to recruit fairly well, and that seems to have gotten even better in recent years.

Obviously, the face of Penn State football has changed drastically over the last few years. The program transitioned from the legendary Joe Paterno, to Bill O’Brien and finally to Franklin. All three coaches showed the ability to bring some top talent to Penn State.

The list of top recruits from the last 10 years is an interesting one. Some excelled, while others didn’t exactly meet expectations. Of course, recruiting rankings are just that — rankings by people who have no real way of knowing how a player will turn out. The real test is when the players actually transition from the high school field to the college field.

Scroll through the following slides to check out the top-ranked recruit from each of Penn State’s last 10 recruiting classes.

*Note: Rankings provided by 247Sports.com.*

2016- RB Miles Sanders

In 2016, Penn State head coach James Franklin was able to land one of the highest-rated recruits in program history. Running back Miles Sanders was rated as a five-star recruit and came in at No. 20 in the nation. He was the top running back available in the class and the top recruit in Pennsylvania.

Despite having Saquon Barkley in the backfield, Sanders wasn’t given a red shirt. Franklin ultimately decided that Sanders was too talented not to use.

Sanders found a home on special teams, being used as the main kick returner during the 2016 season. He led the team with 33 returns for 688 yards. Although limited, he did see time in the backfield, carrying the ball 25 times for 184 yards and a touchdown.

With Sanders on the roster, Penn State has the luxury of being loaded at the running back position with some very talented players.

It’s still early in his career, but so far, Sanders has been a very valuable pickup for the Nittany Lions.

2015- RB Saquon Barkley

Looking back now it’s amazing to think that Saquon Barkley wasn’t even considered among the top-10 running backs available for the 2015 class. He was a three-star recruit who didn’t gain a lot of attention on the recruiting trail. His biggest offers came from Penn State, Pitt and Notre Dame.

Still, according to 247Sports, Barkley was ranked among the top portion of all recruits. He was ranked No. 123 overall in the nation, just edging out cornerbacks John Reid and Garrett Taylor as the top Penn State recruit in the class. He was ranked as the No. 14 running back and the No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania.

With two seasons under his belt at Penn State, Barkley has already exceeded many expectations. He has 2,572 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns and has been a big key to the Penn State offense.

Entering next year, Barkley has to be considered among the best running backs in the country. He’s a threat to break a big play every time he touches the ball and has become a human highlight reel with his spins, jukes, and hurdles.

Penn State struck recruiting gold with Barkley.

2014- WR Saeed Blacknall

Four-star wide receiver Saeed Blacknall was originally committed to Rutgers, but flipped to Penn State after James Franklin took over as head coach in Happy Valley. Blacknall became Penn State’s top recruit for the 2014 cycle. He was ranked as the No. 21 wide receiver and at No. 137 in the National Composite.

Blacknall came in and earned a roster spot for the Nittany Lions right away. Standing at six-foot-three, 210 pounds, he had a size advantage over many defensive backs.

Although he hasn’t put up huge numbers through his first three years at Penn State, Blacknall developed into an important piece of the passing attack during the 2016 season. He caught a career-high 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Blacknall turned into a deep threat in offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s offense, averaging a spectacular 23 yards per reception.

Blacknall finished the 2016 season in a big way, making six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, he was suspended for the Rose Bowl game.

He still has one more year in his collegiate career, and while the numbers don’t jump off the page, Saeed Blacknall has been a serviceable receiver for the Nittany Lions.

2013- QB Christian Hackenberg

To say that there was excitement when quarterback Christian Hackenberg signed with Penn State in 2013 would be a major understatement. The pro style quarterback was ranked No. 2 at his position and No. 13 overall.

Bringing in a five-star quarterback is always a big deal, so the expectations following Hackenberg to Happy Valley were enormous.

Hackenberg joined the Nittany Lions at an unfortunate time. The program was placed under damaging NCAA sanctions that really hurt the depth of the team due to scholarship restrictions.

Still, under head coach Bill O’Brien, Hackenberg thrived as a true freshman. He put up 2,955 passing yards with 20 touchdowns that first season.

With sky-high expectations for the 2014 season, Hackenberg had to face some more adversity when O’Brien left for the NFL and James Franklin took over. Hackenberg never really fit the offense and had some struggles, particularly during the 2015 season.

Hackenberg left Penn State to pursue a career in the NFL. He was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, but never saw the field during his rookie campaign.

While he didn’t live up to all of the expectation, to say Hackenberg was a bust at Penn State would be harsh. He left the school with several records, including a top career mark of 8,457 passing yards.

2012- WR Geno Lewis

When wide receiver Geno Lewis came out of Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth, PA, he was ranked as a four-star recruit and considered among the top receivers available. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 21 wide receiver and No. 156 overall. He held offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Oregon, among others.

Lewis was given a red shirt for the 2012 season. He worked on the practice squad and impressed the coaching staff with what he was able to do. Lewis entered the 2013 season with a lot of promise.

He saw limited action during his first season with the Nittany Lions, but broke out in 2014 and finished second on the team in receptions (55) and yards (751). However, 2015 was a disappointment, as he made just 17 receptions for 196 yards.

After getting passed on the depth chart by other receivers at Penn State, Lewis transferred to Oklahoma for his senior year.

He made 32 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns with the Sooners in 2016.

2011- OL Angelo Mangiro

The 2011 class was the last group of recruits that was completely recruited by former head coach Joe Paterno. Some big names were in the group — Bill Belton, Donovan Smith and Anthony Zettel. However, it was Angelo Mangiro who was rated as Penn State’s top recruit in the class. He came in as a four-star recruit and the No. 3 available guard.

In the National Composite, Mangiro was ranked No. 94. He was the only Penn State recruit ranked inside the national top 100.

Mangiro enjoyed a solid career at Penn State and became a very important piece of the offensive line. He brought great versatility to the group, playing at both guard and center. He played in every game for four years until he missed one during his senior season due to injury.

He was named an Academic All-Big Ten four times in his career and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2014.

Mangiro played like the four-star recruit he was and turned into one of the most important offensive linemen at Penn State in recent memory.

2010- LB Khairi Fortt

Khairi Fortt is likely a forgotten name among Penn State fans since he was in a Nittany Lion jersey for just two seasons. After playing in 2010 and 2011, he transferred to the University of California amid the scandal and the NCAA sanctions that hit Penn State.

As a recruit, Fortt was given four stars and ranked at No. 66 overall. He was also rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker and the top prospect from his home state of Connecticut.

While in Happy Valley Fortt played in 22 games and made 50 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

He had a very productive season in 2013 while at Cal. In nine games he recorded 62 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss.

Fortt was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He’s since bounced around different practice squads for teams and most recently signed a future/reserve contract with the Washington Redskins.

2009- OL Eric Shrive

Guard Eric Shrive came to Penn State as one of the best offensive line recruits in the entire 2009 cycle. He was ranked No. 38 nationally by 247Sports and was the top prospect at his position. From Scranton, PA, Shrive was the No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania.

The four-star recruit garnered a lot of attention when he was in high school, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines. Some recruiting services even had him listed as a five-star prospect.

Penn State recruited him as strictly an offensive guy.

Shrive was redshirted for the 2009 season, but was then on the field from 2010-2013. He was an important piece of the Penn State offensive line and helped open up holes for running backs Bill Belton, Zach Zwinak and Akeel Lynch.

Overall, it was a solid collegiate career for Shrive.

2008- LB/RB Michael Zordich

In a recruiting class that didn’t feature the biggest names, linebacker Michael Zordich stood out as the highest- ranked Penn State recruit. He was No. 132 overall and No. 15 for outside linebackers.

The Ohio native was a three-star recruit and held offers from several top schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. In the end, the Nittany Lions won out.

Of course, Zordich’s father, also named Michael, was a star defensive back at Penn State in the 1980s.

The younger Zordich enjoyed a very good career with the Nittany Lions. He was a very versatile player who contributed on special teams, offense, and defense. He ultimately found a home in the backfield, primarily as a fullback.

During his senior season of 2012 he rushed 80 times for 296 yards and four touchdowns. He was the vocal leader on a team that went through the damaging sanctions that were handed down before the start of the 2012 season.

Between his leadership and his gritty play on the field, Michael Zordich will long be considered a favorite Nittany Lion by many.

2007- OL Stefen Wisniewski

Pittsburgh native Stefen Wisniewski was the top recruit in Penn State’s 2007 recruiting class. He was a standout at Central Catholic High School and was rated as the No. 3 recruit in the state and the No. 4 offensive guard prospect.

Listed as a four-star recruit, Wisniewski had teams like Michigan, Northwestern and West Virginia interested in him. Despite the interest by other schools, Wisniewski was all but destined to go to school in Happy Valley. Both his father Leo and his uncle Steve were former Nittany Lions.

Wisniewski had a great career at Penn State both on and off the field. He was named an All-American in 2010 and was an ESPN Academic All-American three times. Able to play both guard and center, Wisniewski brought the versatility that offensive line coaches love.

After his college career he was selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders. He’s currently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

