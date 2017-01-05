Reflecting On The 2016 Penn State Football Team

The 2016 Penn State football team was a fun, magical ride. A season like 2016 may never be seen again in Happy Valley.

“Smile because it happened, don’t cry because it’s over.” Out of all of the great quotes of Dr. Seuss, that one is my personal favorite. And it is one that I believe resonates with the 2016 Penn State football Team.

The Penn State football program has had many memorable seasons before. 1982, 1986, 1994, 2005, and 2008 all quickly come to mind. However, the 2016 season was different. The 2016 season was nothing short of magical.

I will be the first person to admit that the Nittany Lions brought tears to my eyes in 2016. After they stunned Ohio State at Beaver Stadium, I shed tears of joy. I did it again after they defeated Michigan State to clinch the Big Ten East division. And you better believe it happened after they rallied to defeat Wisconsin and win the Big Ten Championship Game.

It appeared that this team would never run out of magic. Hell, even during Monday’s defeat in the Rose Bowl it appeared that way. After all, they did score a touchdown on three consecutive plays in the third quarter to go from trailing 27-21, to leading 42-21. But, unfortunately, in the waning minutes of Monday night’s instant classic, the 2016 Nittany Lions finally ran out of magical moments.

Magical moments, those are what made the 2016 Nittany Lion season such an unforgettably special one.

From the furious comeback against Minnesota that culminated in a game-winning touchdown run in overtime by Saquon Barkley. The block-six against Ohio State that was backed up by a pass rush for the ages. The Nittany Lions rallying from 10 down late in the third quarter, on the road, to beat Indiana. There was the emotional scene inside, and outside, Beaver Stadium when the Nittany Lions pummeled Michigan State to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. And, of course, the fourth-and-one stop by Grant Haley to beat Wisconsin and win the Big Ten.

There were moments from individuals that were special, too. We all watched as Joey Julius overcame personal struggles to become a national phenomenon, and, more importantly, a great kick off man. Nittany Nation watched Trace McSorley evolve into one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country, all while Saquon Barkley continued to prove to be the best running back in the country.

We also watched as former walk-on Brandon Smith emerged as a vital part of Penn State’s defense, Evan Schwan became the next senior breakthrough at defensive end, and Mike Gesicki finally cleared his mental hurdles and become arguably the best tight end in the country.

But maybe the biggest reason 2016 was so magical, so special, and why Penn State football fans may never see another season like this one is how unexpected it was. Before the season started no one expected the Nittany Lions to even contend for a Big Ten Championship, let alone win it. When the team was 2-2, many people wrote them off for dead. However, they were far from dead.

Nine consecutive wins, a top-5 ranking, and a Big Ten Championship later, the Nittany Lions were Rose Bowl bound. Not only was the run to the Rose Bowl an unforgettable one, it was also one that put Penn State football back on the map nationally.

The incredible success of the 2016 Nittany Lions being so unexpected is what made this season so magical and so special. To be just four years removed from the most crippling, non-death penalty sanctions in NCAA history and to accomplish what they did is remarkable.

Not only was the success of the 2016 Nittany Lions completely unexpected, it also served a much bigger purpose. It did something that many thought would never happen, it brought Penn State football back.

After everything this program has been through both on and off the field the past five years, they needed a season like this. The coaching staff, players, alumni, students, and fan base all needed a season like this. Hell, the entire town of State College did.

The 2016 Nittany Lions were special. They were magical. They were flat out fun to watch. This group of Nittany Lions will forever go down in history as the group that made Penn State Football great again.

The 2017 Rose Bowl ended in heartbreaking fashion for Nittany Nation. Hopefully, this does not cause people to lose sight of how magical and special the 2016 Nittany Lions were. Because, odds are, Nittany Lion fans will never see a season like 2016 ever again.

In 2017 Penn State will return at least 16 starters. In addition, they return all three specialists and they have a lot of young talent ready to contribute. It is very possible that Penn State could reach, and win, the College Football Playoff in 2017. And even that happens, it will be almost impossible for the season to be more special than 2016 was.

So, no matter how hard it might be to fight back the knot in your stomach when you think about the final play of the Rose Bowl, “smile because it happened, don’t be sad because it’s over.” Because it is not over. In fact, it is far from it. Because for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions, 2016 was just the beginning.

