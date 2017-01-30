Recruiting: Legacy in-state recruits mulling decision, Jalen Harris to announce tonight

As National Signing Day approaches, Arizona Football legacy player Jalen Harris from Mesa, Arizona will announce his commitment Monday night.

Arizona Football has not always been quick to bring on legacy players into their program. But there are a few. Consider Justin Holt, son of former Wildcats Julius Holt or Sammy Morrison, son of Darryl (of Desert Swarm fame) and JoAnn Morrison, both UA graduates. The Arizona football alumni are still friends

The Arizona football alumni are still friends today, are very close and would probably have dreamed of their sons playing for the University of Arizona and donning the Wildcat red and blue.

Isaiah Lovett, son of IMG Arizona Color Analyst Lamont Lovett, a local talent, just announced he was offered as a preferred walk-on (PWO), but has not yet committed. He was not offered a scholarship, thus this being perhaps the reason why he is mulling his decision.

thankful for the opportunity to play football at the university of arizona like my dad and his brother before me as a pwo pic.twitter.com/YdDRz1WCR3 — 3 (@Isaiahl19) January 29, 2017

Jalen Harris, a top all-around 6-foot-4 210-pound athlete in the state of Arizona out of Mesa Desert Ridge High School, committed to the University of Arizona in August of last year. His father? Famous Arizona middle linebacker Sean Harris (in the early 1990s) who played for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. Jalen’s mom is also a former Arizona basketball player.

Since then he has been getting offers from other schools and has been on official visits to Colorado, the University of Illinois and Notre Dame. He seemed to enjoy himself on all of his visits.

Thank you to the University of Illinois for taking care of me on an official visit #Illini ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/5NPYhcnU3p — Jalen Harris (@JHarr8245) January 15, 2017

Had a great time on my official visit at the University of Notre Dame #TicToc ☘️ pic.twitter.com/yUiXG3gy5X — Jalen Harris (@JHarr8245) January 29, 2017

Jalen is a two-sport athlete, and he also plays basketball. The younger Harris apparently wants to make sure that he is making the right decision and has recently told Scout, “I’m looking for a place I know I can fit in at and where I am needed, not just wanted.”

Jalen had an in-home visit from Arizona, and Notre Dame coaches in the last few weeks. He is to announce tonight if he stays with Arizona or moves onto another school.

Fansided and @FOXSports have an article claiming #Arizona Commit 3-star DE Jalen Harris making a school choice "announcement" tonight — AZ Wildcat Country (@Wildcat_Country) January 30, 2017

Here are Jalen’s highlights:

Isaiah Lovett’s 2016 highlights:

Well Wildcats fans, we will find out if we are keeping our legacy commit tonight! Gosh, we hope so, the more, the better, and let’s hope Isaiah Lovett gets a scholarship offer at some point, it would be great to get such a great in-state wide receiver to carry on tradition. Bear Down Jalen and Isaiah!

