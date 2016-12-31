RazorbackResolutions: We Want To Hear From You

Do you ever wonder if organizations, corporations, or even programs have somewhat of a human approach when it comes to change? What about the University of Arkansas and its athletics programs? Since we do not surely know the answer, we’ve decided that the fan base should send out their own thoughts concerning our upcoming year in #RazorbackResolutions.

Ah, January the First, a time for renewal for each of us – similar to a baptism of our failed convictions from the previous year. Furthermore, it’s a chance to start anew with a clean slate. Obviously, there is the personal progress we commonly hear this time of year: lose weight, exercise more, find a new job, spend more time with the family, and (my personal favorite) keep the house clean – no hint intended their fans.

What about a different approach this year? What do you think you would resolve to change (for the better) the University of Arkansas and its athletics programs? We see you all out there on message boards. We hear you on the call-in sports shows. Now we want to hear what you have to say using social media.

The Process

In an upcoming piece, we want to make your voice getting heard as easily as possible. Therefore, outside of commenting below, we have three different methods for you to let us share with the world your Razorback Resolutions:

If you are on ‘Twitter‘, type up your thoughts and include the #RazorbackResolutions. Also, if you’re looking for anonymity, please feel free to message me: @petermorganwps. For ‘Facebook‘, the same method and hashtag apply. However, please note that if your posts are not public, then we will not be able to find them. e-Mail me at petermorganwps@outlook.com. Include the subject line of #RazorbackResolutions.

As a note, all requests for anonymity will be strictly honored. We desire that everyone participate and can extend their thoughts even though they might just a touch bashful. On another note, here at Razorbackers.com, Jake has already filled up our quota on being bashful well into 2018. Personally, I think it’s his affinity for N’Sync posters and Beanie Babies that keeps his wild personality at bay. Time for a resolution of your own there, Mr. Mueller?… I digress.

So let’s see what you can come up with on this the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017. Even if it’s not directly related to our HOGS, if you have something cool that’s a personal goal for you and you wish to use sharing it as motivation, let us hear it. Meanwhile, good luck to everyone in the new year, and, of course, Go HOGS!!!

