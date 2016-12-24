Ranking ACC Football Bowl Matchups For 2016 Season

The ACC will again be sending 11 teams to bowl games this season, including two heading to New Years Six games – we break them down from No. 11 to No. 1.

In just two days, the ACC will get their bowl season underway as both Boston College and N.C. State will take to the field and play their 13th game of the season. It will be the first of 11 bowl games featuring teams from the conference, meaning just three teams from the league aren’t bowling – quite the achievement for a “basketball conference”, right?

From the Washington, D.C. area to Miami Gardens and Glendale, Arizona to The Bronx, all 11 teams will look to do something that hasn’t happened in modern time: sweep the bowl season for a major conference. It won’t be easy, but an argument could be made the ACC could do it this year.

The bowl season will feature opponents from all Power Five conferences as well as the AAC champion, meaning the conference will have their work cut out for them. But, which bowl games are the best games this season?

Here’s our ranking of the best ACC bowls games over the next week…maybe week and a half if one team does their thing.

No. 11 – Quick Lane Bowl (Boston College vs. Maryland)

For nine seasons, they were actually conference mates in the ACC before the Terrapins took the money and bolted for the Big Ten. There is a decent chance that this game could actually end with a score in the negatives.

No. 10 – Military Bowl (Wake Forest vs. Temple)

It’s nothing that the Owls did to get this low in the rankings – it’s more the fact that the ACC’s chances at a perfect bowl season could end in Annapolis, MD with a Demon Deacons team that finished the season 1-5 over their final six games.

No. 9 – Independence Bowl (N.C. State vs. Vanderbilt)

Call me crazy, but this might be one of the more interesting games of the entire bowl season just because it’s two teams that really have no business being in a bowl game – which means they might actually play like they care what happens.

No. 8 – TaxSlayer Bowl (Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky)

The Yellow Jackets ended the regular season by defeating a SEC team away from home – so why not do it again in Jacksonville on New Years Eve!!! It’s a game on paper that isn’t all that sexy, but college football fans know it will be a good one.

No. 7 – Belk Bowl (Virginia Tech vs. Arkansas)

The Hokies were within a touchdown of shocking the college football world and winning the ACC crown over Clemson in the conference title game. Now, they settle for Charlotte and a team of Fighting Pumbas they should beat…which is the perfect recipe for a letdown.

No. 6 – Pinstripe Bowl (Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern)

It’s going to be fun to see James Conner run the ball one more time for the Panthers after what could be described as a trying time in college. Let’s hope the weather in Yankee Stadium cooperates and allows for a big night of yardage.

No. 5 – Sun Bowl (North Carolina at Stanford)

On paper, many people think that the Cardinal are going to have a field day and win this one with ease. That is true if the Tar Heels team that played in the regular season finale shows up – because if they play up to their potential, the ACC will get another Power Five bowl win.

No. 4 – Citrus Bowl (Louisville vs. LSU)

While the game is third on the order when it comes to picking ACC teams this year, it takes a step back for the fact we don’t know how much the Tigers’ star running back, Leonard Fournette, is going to do in the game. That alone takes some of the luster off this one even with the Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson, playing.

No. 3 – Russell Athletic Bowl (Miami vs. West Virginia)

This is another one where the ACC team isn’t getting nearly the credit they deserve. The Mountaineers might be one of the more overrated teams since they play in a conference that is allergic to defense. If Miami plays like they did in November, this one has blowout written on it for the ACC.

No. 2 – Orange Bowl (Florida State vs. Michigan)

These two teams had hopes of being in a College Football Playoff semifinal – but will be just as happy to get a New Years Six bowl win and build for 2017. The Seminoles are the early underdog, but have the talent on both sides of the ball to get their second win this season inside Hard Rock Stadium.

No. 1 – Fiesta Bowl (Clemson vs. Ohio State)

Let us all remember that the last time these two teams played, the Tigers were supposed to lose big time and ended up owning the Buckeyes in the Orange Bowl during the 2013 season. This CFP semifinal will face a team that actually earned the right to be there and one who backdoored into the system…do it for the ACC, Clemson!

