Randal Grimes Signs with USC Football on Signing Day 2017

The only committed wide receiver in USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Three-star Randal Grimes officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.

At least until the decision of five-star Joseph Lewis, Randal Grimes is the lone wide receiver in USC’s 2017 recruiting class. The three-star out of Las Vegas has been in for the long haul, committing to the Trojans way back in April of 2016.

Though Grimes did continue the recruiting process –he officially visited Nebraska on January 13th– he was all Trojan and one of the most active recruiters on social media.

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @RandaRandal! The show-stopping receiver from Vegas will be right at home under LA’s bright lights. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/ofsG6uPOx8 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2017

The Skinny

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Randal Grimes is a vertical threat the Trojans have been lacking. He ranks as the 22nd-rated athlete in the 2017 class.

He’s the first ever USC recruit out of Desert Pines High School, and is on pace to be the sixth Las Vegan Trojan to earn a letter.

Where He Fits

With how stacked the Trojans are at receiver, it’s hard to see why USC would be a desirable landing spot for a receiver in 2017. But Grimes brings an element that’s lacking.

At 6-foot-4, he’s got he height to play outside receiver behind the likes of Michael Pittman and Josh Imatorbhebhe. But he’s silky smooth and more of a finesse receiver, with a skill set on par with the inside receivers like Trevon Sidney and Velus Jones

That combination makes Grimes a wild card, and could play himself into some early playing time. He’ll be a guy to watch on fall camp, as USC’s deep stockpile of receivers will jostle for position at all three starting spots.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Marqise Lee

Coming out of high school, Randal Grimes is not Marqise Lee. He’s not as highly touted and he’s not expected to be a major contributor in Year 1.

However, with the ball in his hands, it’s Lee that Grimes most closely resembles. He’s a lanky, upright runner with the ability to slither through defenders, albeit not as shifty in tight quarters.

Grimes’ pass-catching ability is an uncertainty for now, given that he was predominantly a quarterback and defensive back in high school.

