Ragland leads Miami (Ohio) over Central Michigan 31-14 (Sep 23, 2017)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Gus Ragland accounted for three touchdowns as Miami (Ohio) beat Central Michigan 31-14 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Ragland ran for a 6-yard touchdown and tossed two touchdown passes, including a 50-yard strike to Sam Martin. Kenny Young’s 31-yard run stretched the Miami lead to 28-7 with 2:35 left in the first half.

Shane Morris ran for a 2-yard score and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Eric Cooper with a minute left before halftime to cut the Central Michigan deficit to 28-14.

It was midway through the third quarter when Matt Merimee intercepted a Morris pass and returned it 47 yards out of the Miami (2-2, 1-0) end zone to kill a Chippewa 80-yard drive.

Ragland was 11 of 19 for 217 yards passing. Morris finished 15 of 33 for 195 yards with two interceptions for Central Michigan (2-2, 0-1).

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25