Quick Lane Bowl live stream: Watch Maryland vs Boston College online

Boston College had a decent end to the season after faltering through October and some of November. The Eagles were 4-6 and needed to win out in order to become bowl eligible and they did just that, winning their final two games to sneak into the Quick Lane Bowl.

The offense hasn’t been particularly impressive. In fact, the offense has been about as lethargic as any in the country. Patrick Towles has just 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 51 percent completion rate.

Defense has been the name of the game for Boston College over the past few years, especially under the direction of defensive coordinator Don Brown, but he has since left for Michigan. Still, Boston College is a defensive-minded team.

Maryland ended the season with six losses in the final eight games after starting the season 4-0. The Terrapins were already having a more successful season in 2016 through four games under new head coach D.J. Durkin than they did in 2015, going only 3-9.

Perry Hills started the season at quarterback but since lost his job to Tyrrell Pigrome, but he might be the starter once again in the bowl game. If that’s the case, don’t expect Maryland’s offense to do much the air.

Ty Johnson and Lorenzo Harrison have been quite the dynamic duo for the Terrapins in the backfield this season. Johnson leads the team with 845 yards and four touchdowns with Harrison right behind him with 633 yards and five scores.

Here’s how you can watch the Quick Lane Bowl online:

Date: Monday, Dec. 26

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, MI

Venue: Ford Field

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Maryland finished off the season on a sour note but the Terrapins have a chance to end strong with a victory over Boston College. Who wins the Quick Lane Bowl?

