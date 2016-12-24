Quarterback Marcus Mariota Injured, Leaves Game On Cart

After a promising start to the season, an injury may have ended 2016 for Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota has gone the entire 2016 Regular Season without much injury concern. Until Saturday. Facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mariota went down with a pretty ugly looking lower leg injury. It was bad enough that he was carted off the field with a air cast on his ankle according to CBS Sports.

Mariota has led the resurgent Tennessee Titans this season and has passed for over 3000 yards. He is a key reason they are in the position for a Playoff Spot, but it appears that Backup Quarterback Matt Cassel may be in charge of leading them at the moment.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota has been carted off the field following an injury in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/dyAmZCd8Mw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2016

Tennessee was not having a good day in Jacksonville against the Jaguars. The Titans need to win out to make the Playoffs. Marcus Mariota went down in the third quarter as he was driving the Titans down the field when he was injured. Tennessee was down 25-10 at the time.

When we know more we will update Marcus Mariota’s condition, but right now it does not look like it was a precaution in the air cast. It looked pretty serious and Tennessee Titans fans may be looking at 2017 rather then the 2016 NFL Playoffs.

