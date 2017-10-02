QB Speight out for No. 7 Michigan, O’Korn in vs. Michigan St

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) No. 7 Michigan has lost quarterback Wilton Speight for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that John O’Korn will start Saturday night when the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) play against Michigan State (3-1, 1-0).

Speight was injured in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue. Speight left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a ”soft tissue” injury.

