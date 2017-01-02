QB Jerod Evans Will Enter 2017 NFL Draft

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans will enter the 2017 NFL Draft

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans had a fantastic lone season as a starter for the Hokies, and he believes that one season of FBS football is enough, as he has joined Isaiah Ford and Bucky Hodges in declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The rumors of Evans declaring for the NFL Draft began to circulate after the Belk Bowl victory last Thursday, as all eyes turned towards draft-eligible players following the final game of the season. Ricky LaBlue of Tech Sideline was the first to report that Evans was leaning towards leaving school early.

Source says that #Hokies QB Jerod Evans is leaning towards declaring for the NFL Draft. — Ricky LaBlue (@RickyLaBlue) December 31, 2016

It is a curious decision to say the least for Evans, who is not among the top quarterback prospects in the 2017 class.

However, Evans’ consistency from the quarterback position this season is unquestioned, as he was the catalyst behind Virginia Tech’s re-emergence in the college football landscape.

The Hokies completed their first ten-win season since 2011, and won their third consecutive bowl game with a 35-24 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in last Thursday’s Belk Bowl.

On the season, Evans completed 63.5% of his passes for 3,552 yards and 29 touchdowns to eight interceptions. In addition to his passing stats, Evans also led the Hokies in rushing, carrying the ball 204 times for a team-high 846 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

While Evans was efficient and effective in his first year under center, he struggled at times reading through his progressions and throwing an accurate deep ball. While he has the arm strength and size to perform at the next level, he likely would have benefited from another year under the tutelage of Justin Fuente.

For the Hokies, they are now left with redshirt-freshman Josh Jackson and early enrollee Hendon Hooker at the quarterback position for next season. However, the Hokies have received interest from Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire.

